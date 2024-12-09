A man is facing weapons charges after an incident in Welland this morning.

Niagara Regional Police say there were called at 12:24 a.m. today to the area of Highriver Trail and Waterleaf Trail for threats call.

Officers say when they arrived they found a man had made threats and then barricaded himself in a house with a possible weapon.

The Emergency Task Unit, Negotiators, and more were on scene and arrested a suspect roughly six hours later without incident.

24-year-old Nathan Boult has been charged with possession of a weapon and uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009696.