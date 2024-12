A 24-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in West Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police say just after 5:30 p.m. last night a Audi A4 was travelling westbound on Regional Road 20 when it lost control and struck a pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009367.