A 24-year-old has died following a overnight crash in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. this morning near Glendale Avenue and Welland Canals Parkway.

Police say the man was driving a silver Toyota Supra at a high speed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a building.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking into the incident and are asking anyone with video footage from the area to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3. ext. 1009367.