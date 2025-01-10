Niagara Police continue to investigate a daylight shooting in St. Catharines yesterday afternoon.

It happened just after noon at a home on Princess Ann Circle, in the Glenridge/Glendale area.

A 24-year-old man was found with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Police say they are looking for a South Asian man, wearing a blue winter toque, and a dark jacket.

Any residents or business owners who may have been in the area are asked to go through their video footage between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers.