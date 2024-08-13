A man in St. Catharines has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Niagara police searched a home in St. Catharines where numerous devices containing child sexual abuse material were discovered.

24-year-old Saul Ernesto Ramses Azurdia De Leon is being charged with accessing, possessing, and making child pornography available.

He's set to appear for a bail hearing today.

