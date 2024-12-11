A 25-year-old Grimsby woman, who just took up cycling over is past few years, is now dreaming of competing in the Olympics.

Skyler Goudswaard, a track cyclist from Grimsby, has been awarded funding and an accelerated path to the Olympics after impressing scouts at the RBC Training Ground national final.

She was a rower in Niagara before leaving the Region for University, and when she returned home her mother encouraged her to get back on her bike.

Goudswaard was one of more than 2,500 athletes, aged 14-25, to participate in this year’s RBC Training Ground, an annual cross-country talent search run in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and regional Canadian Sport Institutes.

Only 100 athletes were invited to the final and only 30 of the finalists were selected for funding.

Goudswaard was introduced to cycling two years ago through the program, and also made the national final in 2022.

“It’s a great program - even just the sport-specific testing you get to do if one of the sports is interested in you makes things very accessible,” said Goudswaard, who is a former rower. “I was able to get on the track at the velodrome and have access to a bike which I wouldn’t have been able to afford otherwise. And now I’m a funded RBC Future Olympian which will really help my development in the sport.”

A new season of RBC Training Ground will be launching in January 2025.