A 26-year-old Thorold man wanted in the shooting of a dog has been arrested.

It was back on Saturday, January 4th, police were called to an apartment building on Jepson Street near Victoria Avenue.

Police were told a man was there to visit the homeowners when a handgun was seen on his waistband.

Officers were told the gun went off when he attempted to display it, striking a one-year-old Husky dog in the room.

The dog was rushed to the vet in critical condition, but survived.

Earlier this week, police arrested 26-year-old Anthony Angoy in Hamilton.

The firearm used was not found.

Police say the arrest was made possible because of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, which has been actively investigating the case.

The Provincial ROPE Squad is a multi-agency, provincial team that locates and apprehends parolees unlawfully at large in the province of Ontario.