A 26-year-old Toronto man was arrested in St. Catharines after police found a loaded gun and drugs inside a vehicle.



Police say they were in the area of Gale Crescent and Riordon Street yesterday afternoon on a call when they noticed an unrelated vehicle, known to be involved in drugs.



The car then left St. Catharines and headed to Niagara Falls.



Police tried to pull the car over in the area of River Road and Bridge Street, but it refused to stop and sped away.



Officers did not pursue it, but were called back to St. Catharines where the car was seen in a St. Catharines parking lot in the area of Glendale Avenue and the 406 Highway.



After a short foot chase, officers made an arrest.



Police say they found a loaded black 9mm handgun with 8 bullets, including some hollow point.



Officers also say they found 67 grams of Fentanyl, 9.5 grams of Cocaine, 29.7 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 148.8 grams of cutting agent, and 4 working cell phones.



26-year-old Rahiem Nesbeth of Toronto is facing a long list of charges including possession of a firearm without holding a licence, drug trafficking and flight from police.

