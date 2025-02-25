A 26-year-old Welland man is facing charges in connection to an overdose death in the city.

Police were called to a family home in Welland on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, to find a 27-year-old man found dead.

An autopsy later found the man died of a Fentanyl overdose.

Niagara Regional Police Service’s Opioid Enforcement and Education Unit launched an investigation.

Today, 26-year-old Brady Neff, appeared in court facing charges of drug trafficking.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid, which is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, and 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009716.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.