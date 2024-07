OPP say a 27-year-old man has been charged after a crash in St. Catharines.



Police say it happened early Wednesday morning, just before 3 o'clock, on the Garden City Skyway Bridge.



A black car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer in the Toronto bound lanes.



Surprisingly, only minor injuries were reported.



A 27-year-old St. Catharines man has been charged with impaired driving.