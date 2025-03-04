The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce is watching closely for the impacts of the tariffs.

The GNCC launching a 'Tariff and Trade Resources' page on its website to help Niagara businesses navigate a new reality.

CEO Mishka Balsom says $6 billion in goods made in Niagara, cross the U.S. border each year.

She says 29,000 local jobs directly depend on the export sector, and that's a significant amount of jobs that could be impacted.

"This makes everyone stand still, and wonder how do we move forward?"

She wonders if the tourism sector will also be impacted.

"Maybe a lot of people will be interested in coming to Canada and travelling here, and make a choice to stay or visit instead of going south of the border. Maybe we will have sectors which will be alright, while other sectors will be highly impacted."

Balsom adds that many Niagara businesses will be evaluating their model and looking for opportunities moving forward.

