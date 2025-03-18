29 Niagara residents, who are making a difference in their communities, were honoured today.

The recipients of the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal were announced at Brock University.

Officials say the individuals have made significant contributions in various fields, including community service, public safety, education, and social activism.

Retired CKTB host, Tim Denis, received the honour, along with current CKTB host, and former Mayor of St. Catharines, Walter Sendzik.

Current Mayor Mat Siscoe was also honoured along with YWCA Executive Director Elisabeth Zimmerman.

Former Niagara College President, Dan Patterson and CEO of Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, Betty-Lou Souter, were also handed the medal.

Other winners include, Darryl Dyball, Dr. Debra Inglis, Alicia Marshall, Christopher O’Connor, William Schenck, Margaret Jarrell, Naheed Qureshi, Irene Newton, Enzo De Divitiis, Christopher Wheeler, Rochelle Bush, Dr. Tapo Chimbganda, Nicole Regehr, Bilkis Abdelgader, Sergeant Vincent Wong, Talia Storm, Yvonne Glowacki, Captain Stefan Wieclawek, Coletta McGrath, Jane Lavacca, Louise Farquhar, Patricia Waters and Sevag Belian.

“It is an honour to present these well-deserved individuals with the King Charles III Coronation Medal. Their dedication and hard work are truly inspiring, and they are an integral part of making St. Catharines a better place for all of us.” Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines