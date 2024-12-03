A 29-year-old is facing charges after a serious crash in Lincoln closed a section of Fly Road for hours last night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Fly Road near Walker Road.

Police say a school bus and SUV collided head on with the bus ending up in the ditch and the SUV in a field.

The 42-year-old driver of the bus suffered minor injuries.

There were no children on board at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an out of town hospital with serious injures.

29-year-old Joseph Fuca has been charged with dangerous driving and impaired operation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1025400.