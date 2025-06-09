Shock and sadness at the Welland County Speedway this weekend after a popular local flat track racer, died during Saturday night’s premier race.

29-year-old Tyler Seguin, a Canadian National Champion, and a Welland County Speedway track champion, had raced at the track since he was a child, and known for wearing the number 22.

The track sent out a statement saying the impact of his loss will be felt deeply by everyone who has ever called the track home.

There was a collision on the track with only two laps remaining, killing Seguin, and leaving another rider with minor injuries.

It marks the first death at the track since 1979.

Seguin leaves behind his partner Jenna, and their two-year-old son Reid.

Over $35,000 has been raised so far in a GoFundMe account to cover funeral arrangements.