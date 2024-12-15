A St. Catharines man has been arrested and charged with two counts of robbery.

On November 21st around 11am, Niagara police were called to a CIBC on Victoria Avenue in Lincoln for a report of a robbery.

About 5 minutes before, a man had demanded money from a worker at the bank, threatening them with a firearm.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On December 9th around 10:30am, he entered the TD Canada Trust on Scott Street in St. Catharines, and robbed them as well.

On Thursday December 12th 29-year-old Isaiah Sharpe of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with 2 counts of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of a fire arm contrary to prohibition order.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009528.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.