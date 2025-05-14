A 29-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested after police allege he put up defamatory posters in Niagara targeting a person.

Police have been investigating several incidents of posters taped to hydro poles and other public locations throughout Thorold, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls featuring an image and personal contact information of the victim, alongside unfounded and untrue allegations.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a suspect was identified.

On May 9, 2025, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in St. Catharines.

29-year-old Joseph Michael Roy was arrested and charged with Publish libel known to be false (six counts), Disobey lawful order of court, Careless storage of a firearm (two counts), Unlicensed person possess prohibited weapon and Unlicensed person possess prohibited device.

Roy was released from custody with a future court date scheduled for June 20, 2025.