Three years after a St. Catharines man disappeared after a night out with friends on St. Patrick's Day, he has been found.

29-year-old Nicholas Adamson was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 17, 2022, on foot in the area of the Moose & Goose, in Thorold.

No trace of Adamson's whereabouts were known until now.

Police say remains were found on December 5, 2024, near Hamilton Harbour.

DNA from the remains was submitted to the RCMP National DNA Data Bank.

Earlier this week, Niagara Police received a DNA hit notification from the RCMP which positively identified the remains as Adamson.

Police say the missing person investigation is now closed and foul play is not suspected.

"The NRPS extends its deepest condolences to the Adamson family and loved ones during this very difficult time. We would like to thank members of the public, and the media, for their ongoing assistance and cooperation throughout this investigation."