Niagara police have made a 2nd arrest in the investigation of a gang sexual assualt in St. Catharines.

Police continue their search for 2 more suspects, after 4 men broke into a female victims home in a targeted attack and sexually assualted her.

It happened on September 15th in the area of Welland Avenue and Lake Street.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening, physical injuries.

A 17-year-old was arrested, and 24-year-old Kieran Ennis turned himself into police yesterday.

The search for 19-year-old Larry Lawerence Smith and another 17-year-old, both of St. Catharines, continues.

Detectives are asking for witnesses to call them.