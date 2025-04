A man, wanted on murder charges after a stabbing in St. Catharines, has been arrested.

Niagara Police say 30-year-old Rohan Chandler was arrested today in Peterborough.

He is charged with second degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Victor Clayton.

Clayton was found with serious injuries early on March 30th at an address on Niagara Street between Church Street and Welland Avenue.

He died on April 1st in hospital from his injuries.