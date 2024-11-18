Niagara Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen on Sunday, November 10th.

30-year-old Matthew Lohr was reported missing to police yesterday.

He was last seen on November 10, 2024, at 1:35 p.m. in the area of Valley Way and Portage Road in Niagara Falls on foot.

Lohr is described as white, 6'1, slim build, with green eyes, and brown short, spiked hair.

He was last seen wearing grey track pants, a blue/grey jacket and black running shoes.

Police and Matthew’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009711.