A 30-year-old Niagara Falls woman is facing charges after an armed person call.



Police were called yesterday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., to the area of Senaca Street and River Road in Niagara Falls.



Officers were told a gun had been pointed at a person at the home.



Police located the suspect and made an arrest.



Earlier today, a search warrant was executed at the home, where police say they found a gun.



30-year-old Kayla Thorpe is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

