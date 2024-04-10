A 30-year-old Port Colborne man is facing charges after police were called to a gas station in Welland for a weapons call last night.

It was just before 11 o'clock when officers were called to the gas station in the area of Niagara Street and Thorold Road.

Officers arrived in the area, located a suspect matching the description, and placed him under arrest.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a black BB gun, brass knuckles, and a butterfly knife.

30-year-old Coty Ducheno of Port Colborne is charged with Possession of a weapon, Fail to comply with release order (3 Counts), Fail to comply with probation order, and Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon (2 Counts).



A bail hearing will take place later today.

