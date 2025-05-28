A 30-year-old Thorold man is facing a long list of charges after police say they found drugs and guns inside a home on Keefer Road.

Niagara Police started investigating drug trafficking in St. Catharines and Thorold earlier this month, and received a warrant to search a home and car.

Yesterday, officers raided both, and say they found 1000 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $100,000.

400 grams of suspected fentanyl and carfentanil, with an estimated street value of $45,000, was also discovered along with 140 suspected oxycodone pills.

$40,000 in cash was discovered along with three high end watches and other jewellery worth $100,000.

Police say loaded guns and ammunition were found as well.

Liiban Noor was arrested and charged with various offences.

A bail hearing will be held today.