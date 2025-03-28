The 30-year-old woman, accused in the random killing of a Niagara Falls man, is not mentally fit to stand trial.

A judge has ruled Sabrina Kauldhar will now be forced into psychiatric treatment, and criminal proceedings are on hold while she gets antipsychotic medication.

Kauldhar's case will return to court at the end of April.

She is charged in an alleged killing spree last October which started with the murder of her 66-year-old roommate in Toronto.

The next day, on October 2nd, 2024, she allegedly killed 47-year-old Lance Cunningham in Niagara Falls, while he was walking his dogs at John Allan Park.

The murder occurred in the afternoon hours, while Cunningham, a chef at the casino, was waiting for his 13-year-old daughter to be let out of school.

The community raised $40,000 to help Cunningham's family cope with the loss.

77-year-old Mario Bilich in Hamilton, a respected, retired teacher, was killed the next day in another random attack in a parking lot in Hamilton.

Kauldhar is facing a charge of first-degree murder and two charges of second-degree murder.