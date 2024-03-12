A 31 year old is facing theft and assault charges following an incident in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of Lundy's Lane near Glenholme Avenue at 7 p.m. Monday evening.



They say it all started when the suspect allegedly grabbed 10 dollars worth of snack food off the shelf and tried to leave without paying.



Two store staff confronted the man and an altercation took place.



Police say the man was violently resisting/assaulting the store staff and when officers arrived on scene and the the suspect allegedly spat in the officers face.



Police also allege that the suspect repeatedly kicked the back seat of the police cruiser causing damage.



31 year old Kevin Tomas Matthews of Lanark (near Ottawa) has been arrested and charged with Theft Under $5000, Uttering Threats (2 Counts), Assault (2 Counts), Assault a Peace Officer, Mischief Over $5000.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200.

