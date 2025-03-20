Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in St. Catharines last night.

It happened at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Welland Avenue and Ontario Street.

Police say a black Audi and grey Chevrolet collided.

The 31-year-old driver of the Chevrolet died in hospital.

There is no word on the condition of any others involved.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009504 with any relevant information.