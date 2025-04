A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges.

Officers say they found a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, cash, a conducted energy weapon, and a replica firearm, when they arrested a man outside a home in Niagara Falls.

After receiving a warrant for a home they say they found additional guns and drugs, including 77 grams of cocaine, 6.9 grams of fentanyl, a .22 caliber rifle, and six antique pistols.

Sandro Tomazinic is facing a number of charges.