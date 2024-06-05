A 32-year-old Toronto man has been arrested by Niagara Police for human trafficking.



Niagara Regional Police started the investigation into the trafficking of woman, over the age of 18, throughout Niagara, and other parts of the province, last month.



Yesterday, 32-year-old Dillan Shand was arrested in Toronto.



He is charged with Trafficking in Persons, Procuring Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Assault, and Uttering Threats.



He will appear for a bail hearing in St. Catharines tomorrow.

