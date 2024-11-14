A Welland man has been charged with sexually extorting people under the age of 18.

Niagara Regional Police say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began working on the case back in September alongside law enforcement partners in the U.S.

American authorities identified a victim.

The NRP searched a home in Welland earlier this month and seized a number of electronic devices.

32-year-old Dylan Allan Smith has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Detectives are now working to identify a number of victims and asking for the public for assistance.

They say Smith is known to use a number of online names to extort youth.

Those include "Dopious", "Poloipoloi", "Addipoloi", "Dandatsy", "Dmanslam", "Daddypoloi".

Anyone that has had a youth interact with those user names should contact police.