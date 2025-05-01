Two people are in hospital after being stabbed at a home in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night to 45 Manchester Avenue.

Two people were stabbed and a suspect fled the scene.

Police found the suspect walking nearby and arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Tabora.

He is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

The two victims were taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008914.