Niagara Police have made an arrest following the murders of two people in St. Catharines.



Yesterday morning, the bodies of 62-year-old George Mummery and 59-year-old Jennifer Allen, were found inside a home in the area of Queenston Street and Lorne Street.



Police launched a murder investigation, and arrested a suspect in Smithville at The Village Square a short time later.



All three are known to each other.



The suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Mummery of St. Catharines, is charged with Second-Degree Murder.



Mummery had a bail hearing yesterday, and was remanded into custody.



Detectives are now looking to determine his actions between April 30th and yesterday, and are asking residents between St. Catharines and Smithville to come forward if they think they saw Mummery, who was possibly travelling on foot.

Police say when he was arrested he was wearing a black coat, dark green hoodie, blue jeans, and a green backpack.

He is described as a white male, 5’10”, 160lbs, with short dark hair and unshaven.

Area residents are asked to check their security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3 extension 1009451, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.