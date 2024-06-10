A 33-year-old Port Colborne man is facing child pornography charges.



OPP's Child Sexual Exploitation Unit started an undercover investigation into the luring of minors using the Internet back in January.



In April, Niagara Regional Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit joined the investigation and identified a suspect living in Port Colborne.



Earlier today, a search warrant was executed at a home in Port Colborne.



A number of devices were seized and 33-year-old Marc Oliver Marier was arrested.



He is charged with Luring a Child via Telecommunication to facilitate Sexual Assault, Possession of Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography, and Making Child Pornography Available.



Police say Marier has used the name “Atlas XAVIER” online.



Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

