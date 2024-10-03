This story involves allegations of animal abuse which may be disturbing to some.

A Welland man has been charged with animal abuse.

On September 30th around 3:00pm, Niagara police were called to the area of Dennistoun Street and Hooker Street in Welland for an animal complaint call.

Investigation revealed that the male suspect was holding his shihtzu dog in the air by it's leash, choking it.

He then hit the dog into the railing of his front porch, struck it with a long stick, and punched it multiple times.

Once police arrived and attempted to take the dog, a fight broke out.

Two officers sustained minor physical injuries, but were able to place him under arrest.

33-year-old Glen J. Ireland of Welland was arrested and charged with causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal, and 2 counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111 option 3, extension 1009287.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.