Yet another major announcement for Port Colborne.

The city will be home to a new $33M biofuel terminal, that is meant to help the marine industry transition to cleaner fuels.

The facility will be able to hold 8 million litres, which can fuel more than 100 vessels annually.

The terminal will be located on the east pier of the Welland Canal and will be managed by Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) and operated in partnership with Canada Clean Fuels and Canada Steamship Lines.

It will serve ships navigating the Great Lakes, the Welland Canal, and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Back in the spring, Japan's Asahi Kasei announced it would invest $1.6 billion to build Canada's first lithium-ion EV battery separator plant in Port Colborne.

Just a few months ago JBL, or Jungbunzlauer, announced a $200M investment to build Canada’s first xanthan gum facility in the city.