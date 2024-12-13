A man has been arrested and charged with arson in Wainfleet.

This morning around 7:30am, emergency services were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the area of Forks Road and Green Road South in Wainfleet.

A male suspect walked up to a house in the area and asked if he could get a ride, and the home residents declined.

He left the house, but returned later on to set their vehicle on fire.

34-year-old Richard Sharpe of Dunnville as arrested and charged with arson.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009240.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.