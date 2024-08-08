A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly exposing in West Lincoln.



Police were called twice to the walking bridge at the end of Wade Road to reports of a man driving a silver vehicle exposing himself.



The first incident was on July 26th when a man allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl, and the second incident involved a 63-year-old woman.



In that case, a witness was able to take a picture of the man's licence plate.



Yesterday, 34-year-old Adam Zbigniew Gluchowski from Lincoln was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent acts, and exposure to Person Under the Age of 16 Years.



A bail hearing will be held today.

