A man has died after a crash in Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police say around 8:30 p.m. last night a motorcycle crashed on King Street between Lincoln Avenue and Stadelbauer Drive.

The 34-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with video of the area between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to review their footage and look for a grey Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367.