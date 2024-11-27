A 34-year-old man from Etobicoke is wanted by Niagara Police after officers uncovered drugs and guns.

Police identified two suspects while investigating reports of a man in Niagara Falls possibly armed with a gun.

The NRP Emergency Task Unit arrested a suspect Tuesday who police say, had a loaded gun and drugs on him.

25-year-old Reshuan Smith-Boland is facing various charges, including Careless Storage of a Firearm.

Earlier today, police searched a home in the area of Jepson Street and Victoria Avenue to find a folding rifle, and 17 grams of suspected Carfentanyl.

Police are now looking for 34-year-old Lamar Hamilton of Etobicoke, who fled from police.

Anyone who may see Hamilton or know his location are asked not to confront him, and to call your local police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009943.