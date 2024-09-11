A 34-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested accused of trafficking a woman for sexual purposes, and police believe there are more victims.



The Niagara Regional Police Service's Human Trafficking Unit started an investigation into the trafficking of the woman, over the age of 18, in the city.



As a result of the investigation, a man was arrested earlier today.



34-year-old Jose Defrias of Niagara Falls is charged with Trafficking in Persons, Procuring, Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Advertising Another Person’s Sexual Services, Robbery, Assault and Uttering Threats.

A bail hearing is scheduled for today.



The investigation remains ongoing as detectives suspect there may be more victims. Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009544.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

