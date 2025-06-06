OPP reporting they have arrested 36 men, including eight Niagara residents, in a province-wide child sexual exploitation investigation.

21 police forces, including Niagara Regional Police, took part in the luring investigation from March 31 to April 11, 2025.

Investigators utilized undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media applications in order to identify, locate and arrest persons looking to sexually exploit children.

All arrested are between the ages of 18 and 73.

Officers posed as children online and waited for offenders to make contact, however nine real victims were identified and offered support.

Police say one man arrived at the meeting location with snacks and one arrived with lubricant and condoms.

One of the arrested was listed on the sex offender registry.