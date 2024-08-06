A 36-year-old St. Catharines man is facing mischief charges after a bar in Thorold had its windows smashed with a sledge hammer.



Police were called to Harry’s New York Bar on Front Street South at 1 o'clock in the morning to a property damage incident.



Police say two people were asked to leave the bar earlier, and one returned wearing a ski mask and armed with the sledge hammer.



Several windows were smashed until the suspect was stopped by citizens and held until police arrived.



Kyle Crooker was arrested and charged with Mischief Under $5,000 and Disguise with Intent.



Crooker was released from police custody and is expected to attend his first appearance on September 20th, 2024 in St. Catharines.

