Yet another successful truck blitz in Lincoln as the town continues to crack down on commercial vehicles taking side roads to avoid the QEW inspection station.

Lincoln, Niagara Regional Police Service, the Niagara Region, Ministry of Transportation, Halton Regional Police Service, and Hamilton Police Service, all joined forces for the 3rd blitz yesterday.

The targeted safety blitz focused on identifying commercial motor vehicles using bypass routes to avoid the Vineland MTO Inspection Station.

40 vehicles were inspected, 17 vehicles were removed from the highway after significant safety concerns were identified, and 37 charges were laid.

One suspended driver was arrested and a vehicle was impounded.

Lincoln is also partnering with Niagara Region to support the Town’s Truck Bypass Camera Monitoring Pilot Program.

The program, which came into effect in early 2023, uses advanced AI technology to monitor and detect commercial vehicles that bypass the QEW inspection site.