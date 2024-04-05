A St. Catharines man has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 14-year-old girl.

Last month, Niagara Police launched an investigation targeting people in the region, who use the Internet to lure children for sexual purposes.

During the operation, a suspect in St. Catharines was identified.



Police went to the suspect's home, made an arrest, and seized several electronic devices.



37-year-old Adam John Reginald Smelser of St. Catharines is facing a number of charges including luring a child on the Internet, and exposure to a person under 16.

