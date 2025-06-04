A 38-year-old Fort Erie man is facing sexual assault charges.

Niagara Regional Police started the investigation into historic sexual assaults in the Region involving a woman who told police the suspect had been sexually assaulting her for a number of years.

The woman says the offences took place when she was under the age of 16 and continued into adulthood.

The victim and the accused are known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Bradley Joel Samuel Seip of Fort Erie was arrested and charged with Sexual interference, Invitation to sexual touching, Sexual exploitation, Sexual assault and Uttering death threats.

Police say to protect the identity of the victim, limited details are being released, but they believe there are additional victims.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about other potential victims to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1025110.