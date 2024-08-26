Niagara Police have now identified a man, found in a ditch, in Port Colborne.



Homicide detectives say the body of 38-year-old Daniel Sanvido was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Forkes Road and Highway 140.



Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have had contact with Sanvido, within the last week, to contact the NRP.

Police have not said how Sanvido died.

He has ties to the St. Catharines area.

The lead Investigator is Detective Sergeant Shawn Briggs, and he can be reached at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.