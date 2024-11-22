A 38-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault of a young girl at a popular waterpark in Niagara Falls.

The alleged incident happened at the Americana Resort, on Lundy's Lane yesterday.

The investigation revealed that a man entered the women’s bathroom and sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16.

Officers were able to locate the suspect nearby.

38-year-old Adam Carroll of Niagara Falls is charged with Sexual Assault, and Sexual Interference with a Person Under 16 years of Age.

He will appear for a bail hearing today.

Detectives believe there were additional witnesses in the area when the assault occurred and are asking anyone with information to contact them (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009468.