Niagara Regional Police are searching for a 38-year-old St. Catharines man following a fatal crash on Wednesday night.

The crash at the corner of Welland Avenue and Ontario Street took the life of a 31-year-old from St. Catharines.

It happened when a black Audi and grey Chevrolet collided.

Through the investigation police found that the Audi was stolen from a parking lot roughly an hour before the crash.

It was parked at a commercial plaza located in the area of Scott Street and Niagara Street.

The driver had left the car running with the keys in the ignition with a passenger in the front seat.

While the driver was inside the store, a man opened the driver’s door, threatened the passenger to get out, and drove off.

Police are now searching for 38-year-old Mathew Morris - he is wanted for Robbery.

Detectives also continue to investigate the crash and are hoping for witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the area to contact police by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009783.