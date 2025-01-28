The Ford government has announced it is investing $3.9 million in a critical sewer and watermain project in Smithville.

The project will help build up to 2,100 new homes in West Lincoln.

"Our government is giving local municipalities the tools they need to build more homes faster and tackle the affordability crisis that is pricing too many people, especially young families and newcomers, out of the dream of homeownership," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"In partnership with municipalities, Ontario will continue working hard to unlock housing opportunities and support growing communities, including the Regional Road 20 Reconstruction Project in West Lincoln."

The Township of West Lincoln will use the funding to rehabilitate critical water infrastructure in Smithville, increase housing supply and supporting local economic growth.

The announcement was one of many from the Conservatives today, including a promise to build a GO Train Station in Grimsby.