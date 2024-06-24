A 39-year-old Thorold man is facing charges after police were called out to an assault yesterday morning.



Officers arrived in the area of Pine Street North and Albert Street West just before 10 a.m.



Police say a man and a woman were at the location, when a man walked up to them, and hit the other man in the head with a gun.



The suspect allegedly threatened to do the same to the woman.



Officers were able to identify a suspect and searched his home today to find a shotgun, ammunition, and two airsoft handguns.



39-year-old Jonathan V. Barry of Thorold was arrested and charged with Assault with a weapon (2 Counts), Careless storage of firearm, Careless storage of Ammunition, Tampering with serial number on a firearm, and disobeying a court order.



A bail hearing will be held in St. Catharines today.

