A Hamilton Police officer has been arrested and charged by Niagara Regional Police.



Hamilton Police say they became aware of an intimate partner violence incident involving one of their police officers yesterday.



They asked Niagara Regional Police to investigate.



As a result, a 40-year-old Hamilton Police officer has been charged by Niagara Regional Police Service in domestic-related incidents that occurred between February to June 2024.



The officer's name is not being released, but he is a 17-year member with Hamilton Police.



He is charged with Harassment by Means of Repeated Telecommunications, Uttering Threats - Property, and two counts of Mischief under $5,000.



The officer is currently on medical leave, and is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court on June 23, 2024.

In Niagara, Gillian’s Place offers help 24/7 to residents facing gender-based violence. You can call or text 905-684-8331 to discuss your safety and options.